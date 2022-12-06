 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sentinel police log for Dec. 6

Police log logo new

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)

  • Police reported they are investigating a report of a stolen Beretta pistol that was taken from McAllister Church Road in West Pennsboro Township sometime between 7 a.m. Oct. 30 and 4 p.m. Nov. 29.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

