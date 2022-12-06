Sentinel police log for Dec. 6

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Police reported they are investigating a report of a stolen Beretta pistol that was taken from McAllister Church Road in West Pennsboro Township sometime between 7 a.m. Oct. 30 and 4 p.m. Nov. 29.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Today's Sentinel police log includes an assault arrest in Middlesex, burglary arrest in Lemoyne and criminal mischief in Dickinson Township.
Today's Sentinel police log includes I-81 crashes, a woman scammed out of $90,000 and an arson arrest in Perry County.
Today's Sentinel police log includes reports of thefts from unlocked vehicles in Wormleysburg over the Thanksgiving holiday.
Today's Sentinel police log includes assault arrests in East Pennsboro Township.
Today's Sentinel police log includes a drug arrest in Wormleysburg.
Today's police log includes an investigation into the theft of a motor vehicle as well as a three-vehicle crash with injuries.
Today's police log includes a crash with injuries as well as simple assault and harassment charges.
Today's Sentinel police log includes a catalytic converter theft in Shippensburg and crash reports in Perry County.
Today's Sentinel police log includes a foot chase of assault by menace suspect in Shippensburg Township.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.