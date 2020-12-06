Sentinel police log for Dec. 6

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Brody Alexander Harren, 25, of Carlisle, was charged with misdemeanor firearms not to be carried without a license and possession of a controlled substance after a traffic stop regarding a vehicle traveling with no headlights in the 100 block of South Hanover Street at 9:57 p.m. Dec. 1. Police said Harren was a passenger in the vehicle and was found in possession of a firearm and controlled substance. Police said Harren did not have a permit to carry a concealed weapon. Charges were filed via summons.
- Michael Scott Reed, 37, of Newville, was charged via summons with felony retail theft after a reported theft at Walmart on Nov. 17. Police said Reed was seen failing to pay for merchandise before attempting to leave the store. Reed was released by the company's asset protection when police arrived.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- One person was transported to UPMC Carlisle after a two-vehicle crash at the Interstate 81 north on-ramp in Carlisle at 5:08 p.m. Dec. 3. Police said Confesor Valentin-Perez, 54, of Philadelphia, was driving a tractor-trailer on the on-ramp to I-81 north and gaining speed when he was unable to avoid a 2011 Nissan Versa, driven by Malak Abd, 23, of Carlisle, who slowed on the ramp due to heavy traffic on the interstate. The tractor-trailer rear-ended the Versa on the ramp. Two occupants of the Versa reported injuries, with one of them being transported to the hospital. Valentin-Perez was cited for speeding.
- A driver was transported to UPMC Carlisle after a three-vehicle crash on I-81 north in Carlisle at 8:25 p.m. Dec. 1. Police said Harry Zweier, 61, of Mechanicsburg, was driving a 2013 Toyota Venza the wrong way on I-81 north when he struck a tractor-trailer traveling north in the left lane. Zweier's vehicle then struck another northbound vehicle, a 2007 Toyota Camry. Zweier was transported to UPMC Carlisle for suspected minor injuries. The tractor-trailer driver was not injured, though police said the third driver, Foster Miller, 18, of Mechanicsburg, suffered suspected minor injuries. Police said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, though no docket information was yet filed.
- Two people were transported to UPMC Carlisle after a two-vehicle crash on Alexander Spring Road in South Middleton Township at 5:45 p.m. Dec. 4. Police said Edward Hughes, 84, of Carlisle, was driving a 2005 Buick Le Sabre east when he failed to make a right-hand curve in the road and struck a 2017 Honda HRV driven by Ram Gurung, 57, of Carlisle, who was traveling westbound. Gurung and his passenger, Tirtha Gurung, 46, of Carlisle, were transported to the hospital for suspected minor injuries. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
- Two people were transported to Chambersburg Hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Walnut Bottom Road at Airport Road and South Conestoga Drive in Shippensburg Township at 4:46 p.m. Dec. 4. Police said Lisa Wright, 55, of Shippensburg, was driving a 2009 Ford Taurus when she failed to yield to oncoming traffic while making a left turn in the intersection. Her vehicle struck a 1997 Mazda 626 driven by Travis Miller, 34, of Newville, causing disabling damage to both vehicles. Wright and Miller's passenger, Melanie Miller, 36, of Newville, were transported to the hospital for possible injuries.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Someone drove a vehicle through farmland in the first block of Spring Grove Lane in Saville Township sometime before 11:32 a.m. Nov. 23.
- Two catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles on South State Road in Marysville sometime before 7:27 a.m. Nov. 24.
- A 35 mph sign on Watts Drive at Barnett Drive in Penn Township was shot multiple times sometime before 9:32 a.m. Nov. 24.
- Multiple tools were stolen from a construction site in the 300 block of Soule Road, Centre Township, sometime before 8:28 a.m. Nov. 17, police reported Dec. 6.
- A torch, two wrenches and an angle grinder were stolen from a construction site in the 200 block of East Main Street, New Bloomfield, sometime between midnight and 12:50 a.m. Dec. 4.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.