Sentinel police log for Dec. 4

Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
- Zachary Kiner, 35, of Carlisle was charged with simple assault after an incident on Dec. 3.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Michael Stewart, 47, of Mechanicsburg was charged with two counts of simple assault and one count of terroristic threats after an incident on Dec. 3. Police said they were dispatched to meet Stewart at their station around 5:15 p.m., and Stewart admitted to the assault while they were talking. The victim later reported the same incident.
State Police at Newville (717-776-3135)
- A turnpike worker suffered suspected serious injuries in a crash at 8:24 a.m. Nov. 30 near mile marker 235.7 on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Upper Allen Township. Police said Robert L. Sharpe, 51, of Dillsburg, had stopped his turnpike truck in the right lane with his yellow emergency lights flashing and an arrow board pointing to the left activated. Joseph A. Gruzinski, 64, of Devon, Pennsylvania, came upon the scene driving a 2016 Ford Transit at a speed police described as "greater than reasonable for the conditions," and went off the road, up an embankment. When the vehicle came back down the embankment, it hit Sharpe who was thrown some distance and landed face down in the right lane. Sharpe was taken to Geisinger Holy Spirit.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
