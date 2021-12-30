Sentinel police log for Dec. 30

Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- A driver was injured after a single-vehicle crash in the 1700 block of South Market Street at about 11 a.m. Dec. 27. Police said the driver, whom they did not name, lost control of his Honda CRV in the snow and crashed into a guiderail. The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene. The driver suffered minor injuries.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Donald Ackley, 57, of Carlisle, was charged with felony failure to register with Pennsylvania State Police after police said Ackley had failed to provide current employer information to Megan's Law, as is required. Police discovered the failure to change employment information in Dec. 15, even though Ackley had been employed since early 2021, and police noted that Ackley had made two other changes to his registration during the year. Police said Ackley has a history of failing to register accurate information as a sex offender and was last arrested in 2018 for the same thing. Police took him into custody at his workplace at a construction site on Dec. 28. He was arraigned, and bail was set at $9,000 unsecured.
- Andrew Seras, 27, of Carlisle, was charged with felony criminal trespass and summary defiant trespass after police said he was seen entering a residence where he was previously arrested for trespassing on Plaza Drive in South Middleton Township at 2:52 a.m. Dec. 23. He was arrested and arraigned, and he later posted $30,000 cash bail.
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in which an unknown tractor-trailer traveling through the rest area off Interstate 81 south in Penn Township struck a 2019 Volvo parked on the right shoulder. The tractor-trailer then left the scene.
People are also reading…
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.