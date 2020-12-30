 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sentinel police log for Dec. 30

Sentinel police log for Dec. 30

{{featured_button_text}}
Police log logo

Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)

  • Aaron Keith Morrow, 32, of Carlisle, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after a domestic incident in the first block of Redwood Lane on Dec. 29. Police said Morrow assaulted a person, causing injury to the person's face and head. Morrow fled the scene but was later taken into custody and transported to Cumberland County Booking. He posted $5,000 cash bail.
  • Taylor James Yoder, 21, address unknown, was charged with misdemeanor flight to avoid apprehension, false identification, resisting arrest and obstruction of justice, as well as summary retail theft, after police were dispatched to a business for a panic alarm on Dec. 27. Police arrived and discovered a retail theft occurred. An investigation led them to a local hotel, where they located Yoder. Police said he admitted to stealing Tic Tac gum because he was hungry, but he initially provided police with false identification. When he was questioned about his identity, he attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended quickly. He remains in prison on $3,000 cash bail.

West Shore Regional Police (717-737-8734)

  • Police discovered that numerous unlocked vehicles were entered along Warren Street in Lemoyne overnight between Dec. 28 and Dec. 29. Police remind residents to lock their vehicles and ask anyone with information to contact them.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for Dec. 27
Police Log

Sentinel police log for Dec. 27

Today's Sentinel police log includes a man charged with endangering the welfare of children while driving on Christmas on Route 15, and a drug and firearm arrest after a traffic stop in Hopewell Township.

Sentinel police log for Dec. 20
Police Log

Sentinel police log for Dec. 20

Today's Sentinel police log includes a retail theft arrest in Carlisle, stolen Christmas decorations in North Middleton, and hit-and-run investigations in Cumberland County.

Sentinel police log for Dec. 13
Police Log

Sentinel police log for Dec. 13

Today's Sentinel police log includes an arrest in a 2018 sexual assault, a theft of a purse in Carlisle and a hit-and-run crash investigation in North Middleton.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News