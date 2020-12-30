Sentinel police log for Dec. 30

Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
- Aaron Keith Morrow, 32, of Carlisle, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after a domestic incident in the first block of Redwood Lane on Dec. 29. Police said Morrow assaulted a person, causing injury to the person's face and head. Morrow fled the scene but was later taken into custody and transported to Cumberland County Booking. He posted $5,000 cash bail.
- Taylor James Yoder, 21, address unknown, was charged with misdemeanor flight to avoid apprehension, false identification, resisting arrest and obstruction of justice, as well as summary retail theft, after police were dispatched to a business for a panic alarm on Dec. 27. Police arrived and discovered a retail theft occurred. An investigation led them to a local hotel, where they located Yoder. Police said he admitted to stealing Tic Tac gum because he was hungry, but he initially provided police with false identification. When he was questioned about his identity, he attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended quickly. He remains in prison on $3,000 cash bail.
West Shore Regional Police (717-737-8734)
- Police discovered that numerous unlocked vehicles were entered along Warren Street in Lemoyne overnight between Dec. 28 and Dec. 29. Police remind residents to lock their vehicles and ask anyone with information to contact them.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.