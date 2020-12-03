Sentinel police log for Dec. 3

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Whitley Sharp, 31, of Newville, was charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as summary criminal mischief after a call for a disturbance in the 300 block of West Ridge Street at 2:39 p.m. Nov. 7, police reported Dec. 2. Police said Sharp had punched out a window of a residence, refused to leave and continued to yell loudly after being told she was disturbing others. Police said Sharp had drug paraphernalia on her person. Charges were filed via summons on Dec. 2.
Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Police are investigating multiple reports of entries into unlocked vehicles in a number of neighborhoods in the township in the early morning hours of Nov. 29. Police said they were initially dispatched to the neighborhood of Highland Estates for vehicle entries, but received reports from residents in the Spring Lake and Cressman Manor neighborhoods of similar incidents. Based off video that police obtained, three men were seen entering unlocked vehicles between the hours of 3:20 a.m. and 4:50 a.m. Nov. 29. Police ask residents who see suspicious people walking around late at night or standing around vehicles to call 911, and also remind residents to lock their cars and take out valuables.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Dakota Smith, 27, of Loysville, was charged with misdemeanor DUI controlled substance and summary driving while operating privileges are suspended after police were called to the area of Keystone Way and Pine Grove Road in Centre Township for a disabled motorist partially in the road at 8:45 p.m. Dec. 1. While en route, police said they received another call of an intoxicated man knocking on doors asking for help. Police located and identified the man as Smith and arrested him. He remains in Perry County Prison unable to post $20,000 cash bail.
- A package of make-up was stolen from North 5th Street in Newport sometime between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Nov. 25. Police seek information.
- One person was transported to UPMC Harrisburg after a two-vehicle crash on Benvenue Road in Reed Township at 6:03 p.m. Nov. 9, police reported Dec. 3. Police said Hannah Short, 22, of Lincoln University in Pennsylvania, was driving a 2017 Honda Civic exiting the Sheetz parking lot and attempting to enter westbound on Benvenue Road without proper clearance and was hit by a westbound traveling 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by Cynthia Nadu, 59, of Newport. Nadu suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to the hospital by Duncannon EMS. Both vehicles were towed from the scene, and Short was cited for failure of duties at a stop sign.
- Police are looking for a white man, about 60 years old with a white beard who they say stole miscellaneous items from a front yard on Perry Valley Road in Greenwood Township at 9:11 a.m. Nov. 17, police reported Dec. 3. The man left in a black GMC Sierra with stickers in both upper corners of the rear window and an unknown Pennsylvania registration.
- Multiple items were taken from a residence on North 2nd Street in Newport sometime between Nov. 24 and 3 p.m. Nov. 28. Police seek information.
- A UPS package was stolen from a residence on Kathryn Drive in Miller Township sometime between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Nov. 30. Police seek information.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
