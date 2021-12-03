Sentinel police log for Dec. 3

Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- James Derose, 49, of Harrisburg, was arrested on a warrant Dec. 2 and charged with burglary, theft by unlawful taking, criminal mischief and loitering and prowling at night in connection with an Oct. 20 incident in which police said he pried open the door of a business in the 1100 block of St. John's Road and took $25 in cash.
- Police reported Dec. 2 that Vernon Johnson, 29, of Mount Joy, was arrested on a warrant on Oct. 26 and charged with forgery, access device fraud, theft by deception, receiving stolen property, bad checks and identity theft. Police said Johnson deposited a check for $4,892.33 into a Members First account on Nov. 16, 2020. Two days later, he deposited a check for $4,209.13 into the account. He then made withdrawals on a debit card totaling $1,240. Both checks were returned as counterfeit.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Trevor Kujawa, 19, of Carlisle, was charged with two counts of rape, four counts of involuntary deviant sexual intercourse, two counts of sexual assault, six counts of aggravated indecent assault, six counts of indecent assault, two counts of unlawful restraint of a minor and two counts of false imprisonment after police said he sexually assaulted two females between Jan. 23 and May 27 at a location on Petersburg Road in South Middleton Township. He is being held in Cumberland County Prison on $25,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 15.
- Two women were injured in a crash at 6:29 a.m. Dec. 1 in South Middleton Township. Tammy Becker, 49, of Carlisle, was driving a 2016 Toyota Rav 4 east on Fairview Street near its intersection with York Road when she went through the red light and hit a 2011 Ford Explorer driven by Wendy Linsenbach, 53, of Boiling Springs, causing Linsenbach's car to go into a ditch. Both drivers were injured and Becker was taken to UPMC Carlisle.
