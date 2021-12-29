Sentinel police log for Dec. 29

North Middleton Township Police (717-243-7910)
- Police said a single-vehicle crash resulted in injuries on Union Hall Road at 10:23 p.m. Dec. 28. Police said Rasheek Feaster was driving a white SUV when he failed to negotiate a left-hand curve in the road. The vehicle left the road and struck a utility pole, causing severe damage to the vehicle. Police did not specify who was injured in the crash.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- A Newville man was transported to UPMC Carlisle after a two-vehicle crash on Centerville Road at the Interstate 81 on-ramp in Penn Township at 6:47 a.m. Dec. 28. Police said Christian Rider, 26, of Newville, was driving a 2002 Volkswagen Passat south on Centerville Road when he attempted to turn left onto the on-ramp but turned into the path of a 2014 Ford F-150XLT driven by Shea Hurley, 51, of Newville. Rider was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. Hurley was not injured.
- Michael Jehn, 26, of Newville, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault, harassment, terroristic threats and recklessly endangering another person after a domestic dispute in the first block of East Main Street in Newville at 3:23 a.m. Dec. 15. Police said Jehn had threatened a woman with a knife before fleeing the scene. He was arraigned on Dec. 27 and remains in Cumberland County Prison on $5 cash bail.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.