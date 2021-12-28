Sentinel police log for Dec. 28

North Middleton Township Police (717-243-7910)
- Sean LaMaster, 28, of Carlisle, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and harassment after police said he assaulted a family member, shoving him to the floor and punching him in the head during a domestic dispute in the 2100 block of Longs Gap Road at 9:38 a.m. Christmas day. EMS treated the victim at the scene, and LaMaster was arrested and taken to Cumberland County Prison. He remains in prison on $30,000 cash bail.
East Pennsboro Township Police (717-732-3633)
- Drake Matthew Quesenberry, 22, of Carlisle, was charged with felony eluding police and summary traffic offenses, including reckless and careless driving, after an attempted traffic stop in the area of North Enola Road and Valley Street at 9:55 p.m. Dec. 20. Police said Quesenberry failed to stop for the traffic stop, and a pursuit ensued on Interstate 81. The officer discontinued the pursuit, and police said the vehicle fled from the area at a high rate of speed. An investigation identified Quesenberry as the driver, and he was arraigned on the charges on Dec. 27. He was released on $20,000 unsecured bail.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation.