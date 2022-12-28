Sentinel police log for Dec. 28

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Christian Mezzalingua, 20, of Skaneateles, New York, was charged Dec. 22 via summons with misdemeanor disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and evading arrest on foot, as well as summary public drunkenness and purchasing alcohol by a minor after an incident outdoors on West High Street at Conway Street in Carlisle at 12:31 a.m. Dec. 11. Police said they discovered Mezzalingua outside under the influence of alcohol, and when they moved to take him into custody, he resisted and fled on foot. A brief foot pursuit ensued, but troopers were able to take him into custody.
- Michael Mercier, 33, no address available, was charged with felony failure to comply with Megan's Law by providing accurate registration information and verifying an address or photograph. He was arrested on Dec. 21, arraigned and remains in Cumberland County Prison on $10,000 cash bail.