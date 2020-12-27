Sentinel police log for Dec. 27

Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Marquis Moore, 35, of Camp Hill, was charged with two counts of felony endangering the welfare of children, as well as summary traffic offenses after a traffic stop on Route 15 at about 3:30 p.m. Dec. 25. Police said they stopped a vehicle that was traveling at a high rate of speed and passing on the shoulder of the highway, when they discovered there were two children in the car, ages 5 and 8. Police arrested Moore, who was arraigned, with bail set at $5,000 unsecured, which he posted.
- Police are investigating a report of a semi-trailer stolen from Alexander Spring Road in South Middleton Township sometime before 6:30 a.m. Oct. 21, police reported Dec. 26.
- Merchandise and cash were stolen from within a business in the 1400 block of North Harmon Road in Hopewell Township sometime between 6 p.m. Dec. 21 and 6:30 a.m. Dec. 22.
- William Milot, 31, of Waterbury, Connecticut, was charged with possession with intent to deliver, prohibited possession of a firearm and firearms not to be carried without a license after a traffic stop in the first block of Enola Road in Hopewell Township at 1:35 a.m. Dec. 12, police reported Dec. 26. Milot was a passenger in the vehicle. He was arraigned, and bail was set at $75,000 cash, which he was unable to post. He waived the charges to higher court during a preliminary hearing on Dec. 21.
