Sentinel police log for Dec. 27

Newville Police (717-776-5513)
- Jenifer Fisher, 39, of Carlisle, was charged with burglary, criminal trespass and simple assault after a 12:30 a.m. incident on Dec. 19. Police said they responded to an active break-in in the first block of East Main Street. Witnesses told police that they heard and saw Fisher banging on the victim's door and screaming to be let in before breaking the window to try to get in. When that didn't work, she grabbed a ladder in the backyard and used it to climb onto the roof and went through an upstairs window to get into the house. Police said the victim had blood on the side of their head and Fisher had fresh cuts and blood on her knuckles.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Scott Deaven, 48, of Carlisle was taken to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Hospital with suspected serious injuries after a crash at 2:11 a.m. Dec. 12. police said Deaven was driving a 1994 Mercury Villager south on Interstate 81 near Exit 49 in Middlesex Township when he went out of his lane and into a grassy area between the exit and the interstate. The driver's side tires hit some large rocks and the car went down an embankment and overturned.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.