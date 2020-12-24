 Skip to main content
Sentinel police log for Dec. 24

Sentinel police log for Dec. 24

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)

  • One person was injured in a three-vehicle crash at 3:07 p.m. Dec. 23. Police said Lloyd Hilferding, 68, of Newville, was driving a 2019 Ford Fiesta and Lonnie Beck, 50, of York, was driving a 2019 Dodge Ram 2500 south on York Road near its intersection with Shughart Road when they both slowed for traffic. Matthew Bishop, 23, of Boiling Springs, was not able to stop his 2013 Nissan Altima in time and hit the back of Hilferding's car, causing it to hit the back of Beck's truck. Hilferding's car then caught fire. Hilferding was injured and his car had to be towed from the scene.
  • Someone hit an unoccupied 2004 Hyundai Tiburon that was legally parked in a driveway in the first block of East Main Street in South Newton Township at 9:54 a.m. Dec. 19.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

