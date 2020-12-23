Sentinel police log for Dec. 23

Mechanicsburg Police (717-691-3300)
- A driver contacted the police department on Dec. 21 to report that they had hit a parked vehicle around 2 p.m. while driving in the area of East Simpson Street and South Filbert Street. The driver drove around the area looking for the vehicle, but could not find it. Police seek information.
- Someone hit the mirror of a vehicle parked on the south side of the street facing eastbound in the first block of West Main Street at between 11:45 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. on Dec. 21. The striking vehicle left the scene. Police seek information.
- Someone rear-ended a vehicle that had slowed for traffic at the intersection of East Main Street and South Norway Street. The victim said the vehicles were traveling eastbound on East Main Street at the time. The striking vehicle was last seen turning onto South Norway Street. Police seek information.
- Someone reported to police that they had clipped the mirror of a vehicle that was parked on the south side of the first block of East Main Street on Dec. 19. Police could not find the vehicle, which is believed to have left prior to their arrival. Police seek information.
Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
- Chastiry Kempf, 19, of Boiling Springs, was charged with simple assault after police said she hit the victim in the face during an incident in the 1100 block of Harrisburg Pike at 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 20.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- James R. Martin, 30, of Chambersburg, was not injured in a crash at 11:18 p.m. Dec. 20. Police said Martin was driving a 2015 Nissan Sentra south on Interstate 81 in South Middleton Township near mile marker 45 when he hit a black cow crossing the roadway.
State Police at Newville (717-776-3135)
- John Nguyen, 29, of Philadelphia, was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver after police found about 81 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle during a traffic stop at 9:15 a.m. on Dec. 20.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.