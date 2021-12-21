Sentinel police log for Dec. 21

North Middleton Township Police (717-243-7910)
- Several electronics were stolen from Goody's Unlimited on Spring Road sometime between 6:30 p.m. Dec. 16 and 9:30 a.m. Dec. 17. Police said someone forced entry through a rear door of the business. Police seek information.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Artie J. Allen, 54, of Harrisburg, was charged Dec. 8 with felony retail theft after an April 20 incident at a grocery store. Police said they received a report of a man entering a grocery store and stealing more than $1,000 worth of groceries and merchandise. Police determined Allen had taken the items and was involved with other retail thefts in the region. Police on Dec. 9 served a warrant on Allen while he was held at York County Prison. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 27.
- Two people were injured after a crash at the intersection of West Lisburn Road and Stumpstown Road on Dec. 17. Police said a the driver of a red Honda sedan pulled from a stop sign before it was safe to do so, which led to a crash involving a black Infiniti SUV. Both drivers, whom police did not name, suffered minor injuries, but both refused treatment by EMS. Both vehicles were disabled in the crash.
Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Police are looking for a man after an attempted robbery at CVS at 1116 Carlisle Road, at 10:09 a.m. Dec. 18. Police said a man entered the store, went to the pharmacy counter and demanded narcotics, though he left the store before getting the narcotics. He was spotted in the area of Strattford and Kingsley roads before walking to CVS, and the man had left after seeing officers in the area. The man is described as Asian, 6-foot, with a black jacket, gray sweatshirt, a New Orleans Saints hat and black glasses. He is believed to be driving a 2018 or newer gray Honda Accord with a Pennsylvania registration.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Police are investigating a report of multiple rounds from a firearm being fired into a stop sign and subsequently into a residential structure on Stoughstown Road at Ritner Highway in North Newton Township on Dec. 5.
- A air compressor and power washer were stolen sometime before Dec. 19 from a residence on Doubling Gap Road in Lower Mifflin Township.