Sentinel police log for Dec. 20

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Kierstyn Thompson, 22, of Carlisle, was charged with felony retail theft after a theft at Walmart at 9:59 p.m. Dec. 17. Police said someone took more than $1,000 worth of merchandise past the points of sale without paying for the items. Thompson was identified as the suspect and was apprehended later that evening in the 400 block of North East Street. Bail in her case was later reduced to $1,000 unsecured.
North Middleton Township Police (717-243-7910)
- White iron rod antlered deer with Christmas lights were stolen from a property in the first block of Pine Creek Drive sometime between Dec. 17 and Dec. 19. Police seek information.
Mechanicsburg Police (717-691-3300)
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run in which three legally parked vehicles were struck by a passing plow truck that left the scene in the 100 block of East Simpson Street on Dec. 16. PennDOT was contacted about it, but the striking vehicle was determined not to be from the state. Police seek information or witnesses to the incident.
- Police are searching for a vehicle with a registration similar to HZV8433 after a hit-and-run crash at 12:43 p.m. Dec. 18 in the 300 block of East Main Street. Police said a Porsche Cayenne struck a parked vehicle, clipping the mirror, as the driver saw inside the vehicle. The Porsche continued traveling eastbound, and the owner of the struck vehicle tried to follow the striking vehicle, getting a registration that ended up not being accurate. Police seek information.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 81 south in Middlesex Township at 3:02 p.m. Dec. 16. Police said Mongal Tamang, 42, of Harrisburg, was driving a 2020 Dodge Challenger on I-81 south in the right lane when he took Exit 52. When he got onto the ramp, he was struck from behind by an unknown vehicle, which continued off the exit in an unknown direction. No injuries were reported.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
