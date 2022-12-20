 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Sentinel is partnering with Tuckey Mechanical Services, Cumberland County’s FACTORY-AUTHORIZED Bryant Dealer who are sponsoring 900 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Sentinel police log for Dec. 20

  • Updated
  • 0
Police log logo new

Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)

  • Bruce Milton Coley, 33, of Philadelphia, was charged with felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor simple assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct and summary public drunkenness and evading arrest on foot after a report of an intoxicated person harassing customers at a local truck stop on Dec. 18. Police said they arrived and saw Coley stumbling around outside the store while holding a liquor bottle. When an officer attempted to speak with him, he ran on foot. The officer was able to catch him, and police said he resisted arrest. Coley was taken into custody and remanded to Cumberland County Prison on $100,000 cash bail.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA’s InSight Lander sends back what might be its last photo of Mars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News