Sentinel police log for Dec. 20

Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
- Bruce Milton Coley, 33, of Philadelphia, was charged with felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor simple assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct and summary public drunkenness and evading arrest on foot after a report of an intoxicated person harassing customers at a local truck stop on Dec. 18. Police said they arrived and saw Coley stumbling around outside the store while holding a liquor bottle. When an officer attempted to speak with him, he ran on foot. The officer was able to catch him, and police said he resisted arrest. Coley was taken into custody and remanded to Cumberland County Prison on $100,000 cash bail.