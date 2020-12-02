Sentinel police log for Dec. 2

State Police at Harrisburg (717-671-7500)
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run on Route 581 east in Camp Hill at 12:43 p.m. Nov. 30. Police said Aaron Doriani, 43, of Mechanicsburg, was driving a 2006 Toyota Highlander when he decelerated for slow-moving traffic. His vehicle was struck from behind by a Kenworth tractor-trailer. Doriani pulled over to the right shoulder, but the striking vehicle continued eastbound without stopping. There were no reported injuries or towing required.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
