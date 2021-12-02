Sentinel police log for Dec. 2

East Pennsboro Township Police (717-732-3633)
- Police are investigating numerous reports of package thefts in the past three weeks in the area of Fargreen Road and Lincoln and Wood streets. Police said they believe there are two suspects who likely live in the area. The two were seen on bicycles, and one was wearing knee-high boots with a white slash on them. Police seek information.
- Gilbert Vasquez, 27, of Harrisburg, was charged via summons with misdemeanor fleeing police and summary traffic violations after an attempted traffic stop in the area of North Enola Road and Valley Road at about 11 p.m. Nov. 22. Police were on routine patrol in the area when an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle. The vehicle fled north on Interstate 81 toward Harrisburg, and the officer discontinued the pursuit due to department policy. Police said an investigation found that Vasquez was the driver of the vehicle.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- An undetermined amount of change was stolen from a safe that was pried open at the Cumberland Valley Travel Plaza on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in West Pennsboro Township sometime between 11 p.m. Nov. 28 and 7 a.m. Nov. 29.
- Tavon Marquis Barnes, 28, of Washington, D.C., was charged with felony prohibited possession of a firearm, flight to avoid apprehension and firearms not to be carried without a license, as well as misdemeanor possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and summary traffic offenses after a traffic stop on I-81 south in Middlesex Township at 12:06 p.m. Nov. 30. Police said Barnes appeared to be deceptive during questioning and police detected a strong odor of marijuana. Barnes denied consent for a search, so a tow was called to the scene. Police said Barnes then fled on foot, but he was later taken into custody. After receiving a search warrant for the vehicle, police found a Glock-style ghost gun, marijuana and associated paraphernalia. Barnes remains in prison on $100,000 cash bail.
- Both drivers in a two-vehicle crash were injured on Walnut Bottom Road just east of Lebo Road in Dickinson Township at 3:19 p.m. Nov. 30. Police said Debora Denyer, 65, of Shippensburg, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze on Walnut Bottom Road when she failed to see a stopped vehicle waiting to turn left onto Lebo Road and struck the rear of it. Denyer had suspected minor injuries and was transported to UPMC Carlisle. The other driver, Kala Stake, 38, of Walnut Bottom, suffered a suspected knee injury. Denyer was cited with careless driving.
- A Harrisburg man was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center after a single-vehicle crash on I-81 north in Southampton Township at 2:14 a.m. Nov. 30. Police said Harold Gomez Romero, 27, was driving a 2011 Hyundai Elantra in the right lane when he failed to maintain his lane of travel, crossed over the left lane and exited the road. The vehicle struck a guide wire, reentered the left lane before striking the guide wire again and then crossed both lanes of travel. The vehicle rolled at least one time before striking the eastern shoulder embankment. Gomez Romero suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to the hospital, and the vehicle was towed from the scene.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.