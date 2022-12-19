Sentinel police log for Dec. 19

Silver Spring Township Police (717-697-0607)
- Police are looking for a man who stole packages from the doorstep of a residence in the 100 block of Kensington Place shortly after 3 p.m. Dec. 17. Police said the man left in a dark-colored sedan. Police seek information.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Police are investigating a robbery involving a firearm at Dollar General on 100 E. Main St., West Pennsboro Township, sometime between 9:20 p.m. and 9:58 p.m. Dec. 11. Police said two men entered the store, displayed a gun and demanded the employees open the cash registers and safe. In the course of the robbery, one of the men fired the gun at the ceiling. The men then fled in an unknown direction. Police seek information.
- A 19-year-old man was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center after police said he was struck by a vehicle's side mirror on Baltimore Road near Koser Lane in Southampton Township at 9:05 p.m. Dec. 3. Police said Ashis Adhikari of Charlotte, North Carolina, was walking in the middle of the road along the double yellow line when he was struck by the vehicle. Police are citing Adhikari with pedestrian walking along or on a highway.
- A Newburg woman was transported to Holy Spirit Medical Center after police said she crashed into a vehicle parked a residence off the 400 block of Three Square Hollow Road in Hopewell Township at 8:48 a.m. Dec. 10. Police said Christina Burns, 33, was driving a 2000 Ford F350 north on Three Square Hollow Road when she crossed the shoulder and entered the front yard of a residence along the road. Her vehicle struck a mailbox before continuing another 95 feet and striking a parked, unoccupied vehicle at the next house along the road. Police said Burns complained of head injuries and was transported to the hospital. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
- One person was transported to Chambersburg Hospital after a one-vehicle crash in the 1200 block of Baltimore Road in Southampton Township at 5:48 p.m. Dec. 11, which closed the road for about four hours. Police said Kellsey Koller, 26, of Shippensburg, was driving a 2007 GMC Yukon south on Baltimore Road when her vehicle left the road for unknown reasons and crashed into a utility pole. While CenturyLink and Adams Electric responded, traffic had to be detoured for about four hours. Koller was transported to the hospital for suspected minor injuries. A passenger also suffered suspected minor injuries and later traveled to the hospital, but a 3-year-old girl was not injured in the crash.
- Two people were injured after a single-vehicle crash on Water Street near Maple Avenue in South Newton Township at 3:27 a.m. Dec. 15. Police said Olivia Leibig, 18, of Carlisle, was driving a 1996 Ford Explorer south on Water Street when she lost control of the vehicle, which slide left, struck a guide rail, traveled off the road and overturned onto the driver's side. Both she and her passenger, Joshua Gonzales, 21, of Shippensburg, suffered suspected minor injuries, and he was transported to UPMC Carlisle for treatment.
- Robin Albright, 67, of Carlisle, was transported to UPMC Carlisle after a single-vehicle crash in the 600 block of Alexander Spring Road in Dickinson Township at 7:59 a.m. Dec. 15. Police said Albright was driving a 2002 Toyota Camry east on Alexander Spring Road when she lost control of the car and struck a utility pole.