Sentinel police log for Dec. 18

- Larry Wagner, 57, of Lancaster, was arrested Dec. 17 on a warrant and charged with forgery, theft by unlawful deception and bad checks after police said he made a $5,000 remote deposit into a Members 1st account and then withdrew $250. Two additional checks for $500 each were deposited. The checks were returned as counterfeit, and Wagner failed to make good on the amount owed after he was contacted by the credit union.
- Goran Arsov, 36, of Garfield, New Jersey, was not injured when he lost control of his 2015 Chrysler 200 while attempting to change lanes on Interstate 81 northbound near mile marker 40.5 in Dickinson Township at 10:42 a.m. on Dec. 17. The car went into the median, spun and overturned.
- Michael Thompson, 30, of Rock Hill, South Carolina, was not injured in a hit-and-run crash on I-81 south near mile marker 30 in Southampton Township. Police said Thompson was driving a 2017 FRG at 4:53 p.m. Dec. 16 when it was hit by an unidentified car that caused damage to the side mirror. Thompson stopped, but the other vehicle kept going. There was minor damage to Thompson's vehicle.
- No one was injured in a 3:12 p.m. crash on Dec. 17 on I-81 in Middlesex Township. Police said Sean Phillips, 48, of Maryville, Tennessee, was driving a 2017 Volvo truck south on the interstate near mile marker 51.1 when he failed to slow down or move over far enough to safely pass a 2017 International Harvester plow truck driven by Kenneth Adams, 41, of Newville, and hit the plow.
- No one was injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Route 581 at 12:50 p.m. on Dec. 16. Police said Jay Nelson, 63, of York, was driving a 2016 Volvo truck east near mile marker 4.2 in Hampden Township when he slowed to a stop in the right lane due to traffic stopping ahead. Garys Morel, 47, of Harrisburg, lost control of his 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe as he attempted to slow down. Morel's vehicle hit the back of Nelson's truck on the left side. Alexis Brown, 19, of Steelton, who was behind Morel in a 2018 Chevrolet Spark, attempted to swerve to the right and hit Nelson's truck on the right side. The truck had to be towed from the scene.
- No one was injured when a 2015 Freightliner Cascadia driven by Jonathan Harris, 30, of Decatur, Georgia, sideswiped a 2007 Freightliner ST120 that was parked on the right shoulder of I-81 south near mile marker 63.8 in East Pennsboro Township at 7:19 p.m. Dec. 17.
- Megan McKeehan, 35, of Blain, was taken to Penn State Holy Spirit Hospital with suspected minor injuries in a crash at 3:49 p.m. Dec. 8. Police said Ronald Casner, 69, of Loysville, had been driving a 2005 Chevrolet Colorado south on Waggoners Gap Road when he stopped to make a left turn into a business in Spring Township. McKeehan failed to stop the 2012 Kia Forte she was driving and hit Casner's vehicle. McKeehan's vehicle sustained disabling damage and had to be towed from the scene.
- Brandon Deutsch, 45, of Lewistown, was taken to UPMC West Shore hospital with suspected minor injuries after a single-vehicle crash at 12:57 p.m. on Dec. 16. Police said Deutsch was driving a 2019 Ford F-150 XLT south when he lost control while going around a curve. The truck went off the road, overturning multiple times and had to be towed from the scene.
