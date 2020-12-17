Sentinel police log for Dec. 17

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Bryant Kenneth Astles Jr., 40, of Carlisle, was charged Dec. 14 with misdemeanor access device fraud and theft by unlawful taking in connection with an Oct. 1 report of someone fraudulently using a debit card at Belco Community Credit Union in Carlisle. Police identified the suspect as Astles, who used the debit card to withdraw money without the owner's permission. Charges were filed via summons.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-850-8273)
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run in which a vehicle struck a light post at the intersection of Tolman Street and Stellar Drive in the Orchard Glen development at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 16. Police said the driver appears to be a white man with short facial hair who was wearing a tan coat, blue jeans and black knit hat. The man had gotten out of his vehicle to look at the damaged light post, but fled the area in what appears to be a newer gray Honda sedan. The vehicle likely has front-end damage from the collision. Police seek information.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
