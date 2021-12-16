Sentinel police log for Dec. 16

Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- A driver was transported to the hospital for injuries after a two-vehicle crash on Gettysburg Pike at Grantham Road at 1:50 p.m. Dec. 14. Police said a Ford Escape was traveling south on the Gettysburg Pike when it rant a stop sign at the intersection, striking a Chrysler Town & Country that was turning onto Gettysburg Pike from Grantham Road. The driver of the Escape, whom police did not name, was transported to the hospital. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- A package was taken from in front of a building in the 900 block of Ritner Highway in Shippensburg Township sometime before 3:13 p.m. Dec. 14.
- A driver was injured after a crash on Interstate 81 south in Middlesex Township at 5:15 a.m. Dec. 12. Police said Cora Wilt, 25, of Carlisle, was driving a 2019 Toyota Corolla south on I-81 in the right lane when her vehicle traveled off the west shoulder of the highway and struck a guide rail. The vehicle continued south, crossed both lanes of travel and came to rest in the grass median. Wilt suffered suspected minor injuries, and the vehicle was towed from the scene.
People are also reading…
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.