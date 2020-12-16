Sentinel police log for Dec. 16

State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash on Market Street in Newport in the early morning hours of Dec. 9. Police said an unknown vehicle was traveling west in the 400 block of Market Street when it left its lane of travel and struck a parked vehicle with such force that it moved the parked vehicle 10 to 15 feet. The striking vehicle left the scene, though based on pieces left behind, police believe it is a Ford Focus.
State Police at Harrisburg (717-671-7500)
- One person was injured after a crash on the ramp from Route 581 west to Route 11/15 south in Camp Hill at 1:24 p.m. Dec. 14. Police said Derek Baralt, 30, of Selinsgrove, was driving a 2005 Ford Taurus on the right hand curve up the ramp, when his vehicle began to slide on the wet road, spun 180 degrees and struck the concrete median on the left shoulder. The vehicle continued to spin before coming to rest perpendicular to travel and disabling the vehicle. Baralt suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Holy Spirit Medical Center.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.