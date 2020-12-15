Sentinel police log for Dec. 15

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Police believe electronics were stolen from multiple parked trailers along Ames Drive in Dickinson Township between Dec. 11 and Dec. 12. Police said someone gained entry into the area by cutting a fence along the property. Police seek information.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Police are investigating a reported theft of gas from a station on Juniata Parkway East in Howe Township at 7:47 p.m. Nov. 18, police reported Dec. 14. Police said someone pumped $46 worth of gas and left without paying. The vehicle involved was a burgundy pick-up. Police seek information.
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in the 600 block of North 4th Street in Oliver Township. Police said an unknown vehicle was traveling north on 4th Street when it veered off the road and struck a parked vehicle sometime between Dec. 10 and Dec. 11. Police said the driver of the vehicle fled without leaving any information.
- A driver was transported to Holy Spirit Medical Center after a crash in the 200 block of New Bloomfield Road in Duncannon at 10:06 p.m. Dec. 8. Police said Scott Luckenbaugh, 45, of Duncannon, was driving a 2008 Jeep Liberty east on New Bloomfield Road above the posted speed limit when he struck a guiderail and maintained contact with it for about 100 feet. The vehicle then crossed both lanes of travel and struck an embankment on the left side of the road, causing the vehicle to become airborne and strike a second vehicle. The Jeep continued its path until it struck an occupied residence near the second vehicle, becoming wedged between the two. Luckenbaugh was not wearing his seat belt and suffered suspected minor injuries. Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.
- A trumpet was stolen from Susquenita Middle School sometime between Oct. 22 and Nov. 4, police reported Dec. 14. Police seek information.
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left the second driver with injuries in Penn Township at 12:02 p.m. Nov. 22, police reported Dec. 14. Police said an unknown vehicle was traveling east on New Bloomfield Road approaching Hickory Drive when it entered the westbound lane of travel, causing a westbound vehicle - a 2011 Ford Fusion driven by Susan Blazer, 53, of Duncannon - to travel off the road to avoid a collision and strike a guiderail. The unknown vehicle re-entered its lane of travel and continued eastbound. Blazer continued driving to her residence that was nearby and was driven to Holy Spirit Medical Center by a family member for suspected minor injuries.
- One person was injured after a two-vehicle crash in the 1300 block of Sheaffers Valley Road in Southwest Madison Township at 9:24 a.m. Dec. 11. Police said Jennifer Kenny, 26, of Landisburg, was driving a 2002 Honda Accord and making a left-hand turn onto Sheaffers Valley Road from a driveway when she failed to yield to a commercial truck, which struck her vehicle and pushed it into a guiderail. Kenny was extricated from the vehicle and transported to Holy Spirit Medical Center for evaluation of suspected minor injuries. The other driver, Brian Reichard, 46, of Chambersburg, was not injured.
- A New York man was transported to Holy Spirit Medical Center for suspected minor injuries after a one-vehicle crash on Route 11/15 south near its intersection with Market Street in New Buffalo at 12:31 a.m. Dec. 2. Police said Ronald Wood, 56, of Cheektowaga, New York, was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox south on Susquehanna Trail when his vehicle left the road, struck a curb, traveled over the curb, struck a sign, traveled across the street and came to rest in a lawn of a nearby residence. Wood was wearing his seat belt but was transported to the hospital. His vehicle was towed from the scene.
- An 18-year-old Carlisle teen, whom police did not name, was charged with harassment after police investigated a report from a West Perry High School student who received threatening messages over Snapchat on Nov. 8, police reported Dec. 14.
- Police are investigating a scam in which a Duncannon woman was contacted via a fraudulent website and scammed out of sending $600 worth of Amazon gift cards on Nov. 5. Police said the victim realized it was a scam and contacted police.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
