Sentinel police log for Dec. 15

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Someone vandalized construction equipment parked at a construction site at Factory and B streets sometime during the overnight hours between Dec. 13 and Dec. 14. Police said 12 windows in six pieces of equipment were smashed with rocks. The damage is estimated to be around $10,000. Police seek information.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- A 2021 Yamaha YZ125 dirt bike was stolen from a shed in the 500 block of East Elmwood Avenue sometime before 7:30 a.m. Dec. 15. Police seek information.
Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Police reported Dec. 14 that Andy Gabriel Vera-Borrero, 37, of Harrisburg, was charged on Nov. 23 with misdemeanor retail theft and receiving stolen property in connection with an Aug. 25 incident at Sheetz on Cedar Cliff Drive. Police said a suspect was reported to have entered the store, removed eight cases of beer and left. Police were not immediately able to locate the suspect, but in the ensuing months, they learned that 19 similar thefts occurred at the same Sheetz location involving the same man. Police said, overall, the man stole $1,598 worth of beer, and is suspected to have stolen beer from other stores. During one of the other thefts, police learned the registration of his vehicle and traced it back to Vera-Borrero. Police interviewed him, and he admitted to being the suspect. He was arraigned and released on $2,500 unsecured bail.
East Pennsboro Township Police (717-732-3633)
- Richard Kachurka, 50, of Enola, was charged with misdemeanor prohibited offensive weapons after police said he was found in possession of brass knuckles when officers arrived to assist with his arrest. Police said they were called to the 400 block of North Enola Drive at 1:52 p.m. Dec. 7 to assist the Cumberland County Drug Task Force in serving the arrest warrant. He was arrested without incident, and he also faces charges of felony possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy to deliver drugs, as well as misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia in connection with the district attorney's office arrest. He was arraigned on both sets of charges, with no bail set for the offensive weapons charge, but a $15,000 bail set for the drug charges, which he was unable to post.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- A Shermans Dale woman was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center after a single-vehicle crash in the 5100 block of Spring Road in Carroll Township at 11:44 a.m. Dec. 7. Police said Erma Deiter, 82, was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox and exiting a bank when she accelerated across Spring Road and into a wooded area, striking a tree. She reported minor injuries and was transported from the scene.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.