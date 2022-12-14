 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sentinel police log for Dec. 14

Lower Allen theft

Lower Allen Township Police are looking for this woman in connection with 11 thefts from Weis Markets on Lowther Road between Aug. 9 and Nov. 21.

Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)

  • Police reported Dec. 13 that they are looking into a woman who has reportedly stolen merchandise from Weis Markets on Lowther Road on 11 different days between Aug. 9 and Nov. 21. Police were called to Weis on Nov. 29 for a report of a non-active retail theft in which the company's Loss Prevention gathered information on the woman. Police said the woman was seen under-ringing items on 11 different days, stealing $755.36 worth of merchandise. Police said these items ranged from Charmin toilet paper to dog food to cleaning supplies to seafood. Police seek information.

North Middleton Township Police (717-243-7910)

  • Police said a driver was transported to the hospital to be evaluated for injuries after a single-vehicle crash at about 3 p.m. Dec. 12 on McClures Gap Road. Police said the vehicle left the right side of the road, struck and embankment and multiple trees before rolling over. The driver, whom police did not name, was able to exit the vehicle.

Shippensburg Police (717-532-7361)

  • Packages delivered to the first block of North Earl Street were stolen at 11:18 p.m. Dec. 12. Police seek information.

Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)

  • A driver was transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in the first block of Cumberland Parkway at 3:16 p.m. Dec. 13. Police said the driver of a gray Toyota Rav4 attempted to turn left onto Cumberland Parkway from the Sheetz parking lot, thinking a westbound Toyota Camry was turning into the parking lot, but the Camry struck the Rav4. The driver of the Camry suffered a head injury and was transported to the hospital. Police did not name the individuals involved in the crash.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

