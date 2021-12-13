Sentinel police log for Dec. 13

Mechanicsburg Police (717-691-3300)
- Police are investigating a hit and run crash that occurred at 1 p.m. Nov. 9. Police said a car parked along South Market Street was hit by another vehicle believed to be a tractor-trailer.
- Police are investigating a scam that occurred at 1;32 p.m. Nov. 15 in which the victim received a message about an issue and was told to contact Apple support. The victim called the number provided and was told they needed to provide a picture of their driver's license. The victim sent the photo and the scammer began asking more identifying information. At that point, the victim realized it was a scam and hung up.
- A blue Pedigo Element electric assist bicycle was stolen from the stairwell of an apartment building in the 100 block of West Main Street at 3:14 p.m. Nov. 14.
- Teyona Cannaday, 44, of Mechanicsburg was take to a local hospital following a crash at 5:24 p.m. Nov. 15. Police said Katherine Sabel, 71, of Mechanicsburg, was facing east on East Simpson Street and started to make a left turn onto South Filbert Street when the traffic light turned yellow. Cannaday was going west on East Simpson Street and continued through the intersection as the light was changing. The cars collided in the intersection.
- Police are investigating a prowler who was reported at 10:27 p.m. Nov. 15 in the 400 block of West Simpson Street. The prowler was described as about 5-feet, 8-inches tall, with bushy black beard, wearing a black baseball hat and a jacket.
- Jason Strange, 34, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance after a crash at 1:29 a.m. Nov. 22 in the 100 block of East Simpson Street. Police said he was driving west on East Simpson Street when he hit several parked vehicles and a trailer. The passenger side tire of his car came off and hit another parked vehicle. He then ran from the scene but was found by police.
West Shore Regional Police (717-737-8734)
- Corey McCann, 25, of Harrisburg, was charged with resisting arrest, false identification to a law enforcement officer and smelling or inhaling toxic substances after an incident at 11:15 a.m. Nov. 27. Police said they were called to the 900 block of North Front Street for a report of an intoxicated person. When they identified themselves, McCann ran. He was taken into custody but gave police false identification.
- Timothy Bennett, 44, of Lemoyne, was charged with possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after police found him with methamphetamine packaged for deliver while conducting a welfare check at a motel in the 800 block of North Front Street at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 29.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Gamal Summers, 48, of Harrisburg, was taken to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Hospital after a crash at 1:19 a.m. Dec. 5. Police said Summers was driving a 2020 Kia Soul west on Logistics Drive when he crossed over the double yellow line and failed to make a curve, hitting the curb on the left side of the road before driving up onto the grass and hitting a tree. Summers suffered injuries of unknown severity in the crash.
- A wallet was stolen from a car on North High Street in Newville sometime between 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4 and noon on Dec. 9. An EBT card was taken from the wallet and used to make a purchase at Walmart.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.