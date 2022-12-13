Sentinel police log for Dec. 13

Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
- Dwight Blaine Barnes, 28, of Carlisle, was charged with misdemeanor false identification to police after police were dispatched to a residence on Regency Woods North for a welfare check on Dec. 9. Police said Barnes was in possession of controlled substances and was believed to be intoxicated. Police said he identified himself as another person, but corrections officers at the Cumberland County Booking Center discovered his identity through fingerprint recognition. He was found to have active warrants. He was arraigned and released on $1,500 unsecured bail.
- Caleb Allen McRoberts, 30, of Lima, Ohio, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and harassment after an incident at a hotel on Dec. 11. A woman reported being assaulted by McRoberts, who displayed a knife during the altercation. He was arrested, arraigned and released on $2,500 unsecured bail.
Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Eric L. Turner, 35, of Steelton, was arraigned Dec. 10 on charges of felony burglary and misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking after an incident on Oct. 30 in the 1100 block of Columbus Avenue in Lemoyne. Police said the victim was away from her apartment between 5:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. that day and came back to find her PlayStation 5 console and one controller missing. Police determined that someone had entered through an unlocked front window, and police later discovered that the stolen PlayStation 5 was sold to a pawn shop by a man later identified as Turner, police said. Turner was seen wearing a pair of Champion Hero sandals, which police compared to foot prints on the windowsill and determined they were consistent. Police arrested Turner on a warrant on Dec. 9. He was released on $2,500 unsecured bail.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- One person was injured after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 north in Dickinson Township at 8:48 p.m. Dec. 9. Police said Sommer Umphred, 18, of Dillsburg, was driving a 2013 Ford Focus in the left lane of I-81 north when her vehicle exited the lane of travel for unknown reasons and struck a guiderail. The vehicle then returned to I-81 and came to rest in the right lane of the highway. The right lane was closed until the vehicle was towed. Umphred suffered suspected minor injuries and she was transported to UPMC Carlisle by a family member.