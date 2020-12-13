Sentinel police log for Dec. 13

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- A purse that was left in a cart at Walmart was stolen around 6 p.m. Dec. 9. Police said a woman reported leaving her gray messenger bag in the cart after she put it away. She realized she left it there when she got to her car, and when she went back a minute or so later, the purse was gone. Police seek information.
North Middleton Township Police (717-243-7910)
- Police are looking for a Kia vehicle, possibly silver, that struck a telephone pole and a mailbox with its passenger side mirror in the 1900 block of Fry Loop Avenue at about 2:30 a.m. Dec. 10. Debris from the vehicle was beside the pole and is presumably part of the mirror, which had Kia printed on it. Police seek information.
Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
- Michael Harold Ross, 50, of Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after a 911 hang-up in the rear parking lot of Flying J on Dec. 8. Police determined that a physical altercation happened between Ross and a woman, whom he hit with a closed fist, causing injury. He remains in prison on $25,000 cash bail.
East Pennsboro Township Police (717-732-3633)
- Michael James Choma, 41, of Harrisburg, was charged with felony fleeing police and misdemeanor resisting arrest after police were dispatched to a disabled vehicle on East Shady Lane and King Avenue at 4:48 p.m. Dec. 7. Police said they recognized Choma as having a warrant for his arrest in a drug delivery case from the Cumberland County Drug Task Force. Choma was spotted getting out of the passenger seat of the disabled vehicle. As the officer tried to take Choma into custody, Choma fled on foot, though he was apprehended by K9 Legion. Choma remains in prison on $40,000 cash bail.
- Mitchel Cory Gregg, 25, of Mechanicsburg, was charged Dec. 12 with misdemeanor indecent assault, indecent assault of an unconscious person and invasion of privacy, in connection with a 2018 sexual assault. Police said they received a report on Sept. 14, 2020, from a woman who said she was sexually assaulted by Gregg. Police said Gregg recorded the assault with his cellphone, which was later seen by a witness.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
