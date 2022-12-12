Sentinel police log for Dec. 12

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Police are looking for a man in connection with an attempted theft of a catalytic converter from a commercial garage at 6:20 a.m. Dec. 10. Police said two men were attempting to remove the vehicle part in the 1300 block of Lutztown Road in Monroe Township when the property owner confronted them and they attempted to flee. While fleeing, one man ran over the other suspect with his pick-up truck, causing substantial injury to that man's leg. The injured man was later identified as a Gardners man, though no charges have yet been filed. He was transported to a local hospital. Police are still looking for the other man who they said appears to be middle-aged, wearing a gray sweatsuit and black hat and driving a mid- to late-1990s burgundy Chevrolet Silverado 1500. Police seek information.
- Sal Williams, 27, of Stoughton, Massachusetts, and A'taydro Martino-Collins, 19, of Brockton, Massachusetts, were charged with felony possession with intent to deliver and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop in the 1100 block of Harrisburg Pike in Middlesex Township at 1:55 a.m. Sept. 26, police reported Dec. 7. Police said that during the traffic stop, they observed "indicators of criminal activity," and searched the vehicle. The search found controlled substances, paraphernalia, money and electronics. Each man was arraigned and posted $5,000 cash bail, and a preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Dec. 14.
- Police are investigating the theft of vehicle parts along the Holly Pike in South Middleton Township that occurred before 10:11 a.m. Dec. 8. Police did not provide any further information but said the investigation is ongoing.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Christopher Scott Turpin, 45, of Harrisburg, was charged with felony aggravated assault, strangulation and prohibited possession of a firearm, as well as misdemeanor simple assault and terroristic threats after an incident at 2:36 a.m. Dec. 10 in the 200 block of Market Street in Duncannon. Police said a victim fled a residence after being chased with a long bladed weapon and after Turpin brandished a weapon during the assault. The victim made it to a neighbor's house, and a Special Emergency Response Team was deployed to the scene to negotiate with Turpin inside the residence. Turpin eventually agreed to come out and was taken into custody without incident, police said. He was arraigned, and bail was denied by the judge due to him being "a danger to self and others," according to court documents.