Sentinel police log for Dec. 11

Sentinel police log for Dec. 11

Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)

  • Ryan Morris, 33, of Mechanicsburg, was arrested on a warrant Dec. 8 and charged with retail theft, destroying an inventory control tag and possession of an instrument of a crime. Police said Morris took a Game of Thrones DVD set valued at $179.96 from Walmart at 5:25 p.m. March 15.

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)

  • Rodney Stroup, 52, of Newville, and Brett Stratton, 22, of Carlisle were charged with defiant trespass after the refused to leave the Dollar General in West Pennsboro Township after being told to do so for not wearing a mask on Dec. 5 at 7:29 p.m.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

