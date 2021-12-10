Sentinel police log for Dec. 10

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- A store front in the first block of South Hanover Street was damaged at about 1:15 a.m. Dec. 5. The suspect is a white man with a beard who was wearing a gray hoodie and dark pants. The damage was estimated at about $1,300.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- The driver of a Chevrolet Malibu suffered suspected minor injuries after a crash at 8:42 a.m. Dec. 9 in which police said the driver of a Lexus NX300 went through a stop sign at the intersection of Mill Road and College Avenue before it was safe to do so, driving into the path of the Malibu.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.