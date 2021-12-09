Sentinel police log for Dec. 10

Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Yahye Salaad, 18, of Mechanicsburg, was charged Dec. 5 with felony aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, as well as misdemeanor DUI controlled substance, DUI noxious substance, recklessly endangering another person and possession of drug paraphernalia after a single-vehicle crash on Oct. 16 in the 2400 block of Mill Road. Police said Salaad was the driver of the vehicle, and he and a passenger were injured and transported to a hospital. Two other passengers were not injured. Police said an investigation determined Salaad was under the influence of a noxious substance when he failed to make a curve in the road and struck a utility pole. He was arraigned and posted $5,000 cash bail.
- William J. Heim, 34, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after an incident in the 2600 block of Mill Road at about 2:45 p.m. Dec. 8. Police said Heim used a wooden board to strike a person, causing injury. Heim was located and arrested a short time after the incident. He remains in prison on $80,000 cash bail.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.