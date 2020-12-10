Sentinel police log for Dec. 10

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Timothy Eugene Briggs, 59, of Harrisburg, was charged with misdemeanor strangulation and simple assault, as well as summary harassment after an incident in the 200 block of East North Street on Dec. 7. Police said Briggs choked a woman and also pushed her, causing her to fall. Charges were filed via summons.
Upper Allen Township Police
- Various items were stolen from numerous vehicles in the Mt. Allen Heights neighborhood during the overnight hours between Dec. 8 and Dec. 9. All of the vehicles that were entered were unlocked, and some of the items stolen include change, electronics and a firearm. Police ask residents to secure their cars and not leave any valuables inside of them, especially during the overnight hours.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
