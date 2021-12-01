Sentinel police log for Dec. 1

West Shore Regional Police (717-737-8734)
- Taren Lamar Weedon, 32, of Camp Hill, was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia after police were called to assist parole with an investigation in the 300 block of East Crestwood Drive in Wormleysburg at 2:15 p.m. Nov. 18. Police arrived and learned that Weedon, who was supervised by parole, was found in possession of a controlled substance. A search warrant resulted in the recovery of suspected marijuana for sale, as well as drug paraphernalia. Weedon remains in prison on $5,000 cash bail.
State Police at Harrisburg (717-671-7500)
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run at the off-ramp of Route 581 at the Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township at 9:55 a.m. Nov. 24. Police said Holly Bizoe, 26, of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, was in a 2006 Toyota Corolla stopped at the end of the ramp waiting to merge onto the Carlisle Pike when an unknown vehicle behind her struck the rear bumper of her vehicle. Both units came to a stop on the right shoulder of the Carlisle Pike, but the driver of the other vehicle fled.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.