Sentinel police log for Dec. 1

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Joshua A. Stokes, 29, of Carlisle, was charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor harassment after a stabbing in the area of North Bedford Street and East Penn Street at about 6:30 p.m. Nov. 29. Police found a man in the first bock of East North Street who had been stabbed several times, and he was transported by EMS with non-life-threatening injuries. Stokes was identified as a suspect and taken into custody in the 300 block of North East Street. Police said Stokes and the victim were acquaintances. Bail was initially set at $125,000 but later reduced to $500 cash. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 23.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
