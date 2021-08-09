Sentinel police log for Aug. 9

West Shore Regional Police (717-737-8734)
- Senia Contrenia McCollum, 23, of Brooklyn, New York, was charged with felony retail theft after police were dispatched to CVS at 1200 Market Street in Lemoyne at about 4 p.m. Aug. 3. Police said McCollum had concealed more than $900 worth of merchandise and attempted to leave the store. She was taken into custody and transported to the prison. She later posted $300 cash bail.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Two walls were damaged in a vacant residence undergoing construction on Richard Avenue in Shippensburg Township sometime between 7 p.m. Aug. 7 and 2:20 p.m. Aug. 8.
- Someone struck the driver's side mirror of a vehicle parked in the 200 block of High Street in Shippensburg Township sometime between 7 p.m. Aug. 7 and 5 p.m. Aug. 8. Police seek information.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.