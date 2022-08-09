Sentinel police log for Aug. 9

Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
- Hersey Brown, 68, of Harrisburg, was charged with misdemeanor DUI controlled substance, DUI general impairment, possession of a controlled substance and marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop in the 1200 block of the Harrisburg Pike on July 27. Police observed a vehicle with a headlight out and front-end damage, and the officer discovered the driver, Brown, had just been in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 81. Police determined he was operating the vehicle under the influence and in possession of marijuana and methamphetamine. He was arrested and released on $1,000 unsecured bail.