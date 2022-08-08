Sentinel police log for Aug. 8

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Chase Brough, 28, of Carlisle, was charged with felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor resisting arrest and simple assault and summary harassment, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness after police said they responded to a "large disturbance" at the Carlisle Fairgrounds at about 5 p.m. Aug. 6. Police said troopers arrived at the scene and found several people being combative with event staff, and a trooper took two people into custody. The only one they reported - Brough - resisted arrest and kicked a trooper. Brough was arraigned and posted $20,000 cash bail.
- One person was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center after a crash on York Road at the on-ramp for Interstate 81 south in South Middleton Township at 4:11 p.m. Aug. 2. Police said Mike Russ, 69, of Carlisle, was driving a 2015 Lexus RX350 west on York Road when he made a left to get onto the ramp, but turned in front of an eastbound 2011 Honda CRV driven by Wyatt Yorlets, 31, of Mechanicsburg. Yorlets swerved to avoid crashing into the vehicle and instead crashed into a concrete barrier on the right side of the road, forcing the vehicle to flip on its side. Yorlets suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to the hospital. Russ was not injured and his vehicle was not involved in the crash, but he was cited for vehicles turning left.
- An unknown man threw an object out of his driver's side window, damaging another vehicle's passenger side door while traveling on Interstate 81 south in Middlesex Township at 5:16 p.m. Aug. 2.
- Police were called to Locust Lane at Cedar Lane in West Pennsboro Township at 9:26 a.m. Aug. 3 for a criminal mischief report and discovered damage to various section of a victim's fence.
- Three people were transported to UPMC Carlisle after a two-vehicle crash on Old Mill Road at Creek Road in West Pennsboro Township at 3:01 p.m. Aug. 4. Police said a 17-year-old boy from Carlisle was driving a 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee at a high rate of speed and struck a 2021 Buick Enclave head-on. The Jeep then traveled south, struck a fence, struck a ditch and then overturned. The Buick spun and traveled west along Creek Road. The teenager refused medical transport, but all three occupants of the struck vehicle, including a 12-year-old boy and 11-year-old girl, were transported to UPMC Carlisle for injuries of unknown severity. The teenager was cited for speeding, and both vehicles were towed from the scene.
- One person was seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 south in South Newton Township at 7:43 p.m. July 23, police reported Aug. 7. Police said a 16-year-old boy was driving a 2009 Mazda 6 on I-81 south when his vehicle hydroplaned and exited the road. The vehicle struck a wire guide rail and rolled once before coming to rest on its roof. The driver fled the scene, but was later taken into custody. The front seat passenger, Ira Pearson, 19, of Carlisle, suffered critical injuries and was transported to Holy Spirit Medical Center. Police did not have details on seat belt usage for the occupants of the vehicle. A 17-year-old boy from Carlisle, who was in a rear seat, was also transported to Holy Spirit for suspected minor injuries. A 7-year-old boy from Carlisle was not injured. The vehicle was towed from the scene.