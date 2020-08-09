Sentinel police log for Aug. 8

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Thomas Allen Wotring, 48, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with misdemeanor DUI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as summary public drunkenness, after police received a report of a driver acting strangely on Aug. 5 in the 300 block of Allen Road. Police made contact with Wotring who showed signs of intoxication and was determined to be unable to safely operate a motor vehicle after a field sobriety test. Charges were filed via summons.
Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
- Zachary Kiner, 34, of Carlisle, was arrested Aug. 7 on multiple charges relating to an alleged domestic incident. During an altercation with a woman, police say Kiner “head butted her, and placed his hands around her throat where he applied pressure to the point that she was not able to breathe.” The victim had signs of recent physical injuries, police said. Kiner allegedly fled the scene prior to the arrival of police but was apprehended shortly thereafter by Carlisle Borough Police. He was charged with strangulation, terroristic threats, resisting arrest, simple assault and harassment, and was held at Cumberland County Prison on $20,000 bail.
