Sentinel police log for Aug. 7

Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Police reported that someone attempted to cut a catalytic converter off of a disabled vehicle that was on Route 15 north in the area of West Lisburn Road sometime between 1:30 p.m. Aug. 5 and 1 p.m. Aug. 6. The vehicle had been parked on the shoulder of the highway. Police seek information.
- A driver was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center after a single-vehicle crash in the first block of Gettysburg Pike at 12:16 p.m. Aug. 6. Police did not name the driver, but said they determined the vehicle struck a roadside guide rail. The crash is still under investigation.