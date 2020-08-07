Sentinel police log for Aug. 7

East Pennsboro Township Police (717-732-3633)
- Zachary Smith, 46, of Enola, waived charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct to county court, police reported this week. Police said that at 2:02 p.m. July 13, they responded to Holy Spirit Hospital for a report of a combative patient who had spit on security officers and began yelling that he would kill people or sue them as well as yelling "Freddie Gray" and "kill me." Police said he also kicked at security officers, thrashed around and attempted to bite people.
Newville Police (717-776-5513)
- Carly Soden, 34, of Newville, was charged with endangering the welfare of children and possession of drug paraphernalia after police conducted a search warrant July 13 during which she told police she knew a child was using marijuana and that she bought a glass bong for them to use.
Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
- Anthony Uberti, 23, of Carlisle was charged with corruption of minors after he was found with a missing juvenile Aug. 4 at a hotel in the 1100 block of Harrisburg Pike.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Matthew Remeikis, 29, of Mechanicsburg, waived charges of endangering the welfare of children, simple assault and harassment stemming from a June 19 incident to county court, police announced Thursday. Police said they were contacted on that date to investigate injuries suffered by a child, and an investigation found he had assaulted the child and an adult on two occasions in June.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
