Sentinel police log for Aug. 6

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Money was reported stolen from a wallet at 11:22 a.m. Aug. 5 when police said the victim left a wallet in a cart in front of Weis about 20 minutes earlier. The victim returned to the store and was given the wallet that had been turned in, but the cash that was in the wallet was missing.
- Glenn Miller, 45, of Newport, was charged with retail theft after police said he took items from Walmart on two occasions. On July 11, Miller allegedly took air conditioners and air mattresses valued at $565.94 from the store, police said. He was seen leaving the store in an older white pickup truck. On July 31 police were notified of another retail theft involving the same person who took two televisions and a Mongoose bicycle. Miller was arrested in a traffic stop on Aug. 5 at 1:32 p.m.
- Joseph Smith, 52, of Harrisburg, was charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver, tampering with physical evidence, habitual offenders and driving under suspension after a traffic stop at 9:26 p.m. July 31. Police said Smith was pulled over in a gray Dodge Magnum in the 200 block of North Hanover Street for lighting and turn signal violations. He ran from the vehicle and threw a bottle into a courtyard on the way. The bottle was found after he was taken into custody. In it, police found enough fentanyl to produce more than 140 doses, cocaine and marijuana. Police said Smith also had a digital scale and cash.
Shippensburg Borough (717-532-7361)
- A black Samsung Galaxy A21 phone was found Aug. 4 on Locust Street. The phone is not damaged and may be claimed at the Shippensburg Police Department.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- A set of keys for a Nissan vehicle were dropped off at the State Police barracks after being found at Mount Zion United Methodist Church. They can be claimed by calling the police.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.