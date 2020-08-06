Sentinel police log for Aug. 6

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Cheyenne Kautz, 25, of Dillsburg, was charged via summons with misdemeanor retail theft after a shoplifting complaint at Walmart at 1:45 p.m. July 20. Police said asset protection officers had detained a woman for concealing merchandise and attempting to leave the store without purchasing it. Kautz was identified as the woman, and police determined she concealed $273.66 worth of merchandise.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Police are investigating a scam call in which a Hopewell Township man received a call about 9 a.m. July 29 from a person claiming to be Officer William Thompson from Texas who said the victim's credit card information was used to rent a vehicle that was involved in a crime scene. The officer asked the victim for the last four digits of his Social Security number and all addresses of his current properties.
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash on Mount Rock Road and Graham Road in West Pennsboro Township about 11 p.m. Aug. 3. Police said a vehicle was traveling through the intersection when it struck a utility pole. The vehicle then fled. Police said the vehicle is believed to be a "box truck." The utility pole was damaged.
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving two vehicles on Interstate 81 south in Silver Spring Township at 8:55 a.m. July 28. Police said an unknown vehicle attempted to pass a tractor-trailer while in the exit lane and struck the tractor-trailer, causing damage to the passenger side mirror. The striking vehicle fled, and no injuries were reported.
- Armando Velez-Esquilin, 30, of Chambersburg, was charged via summons with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as summary driving while operating privileges are suspended after police stopped to assist a disabled motorist on I-81 south in Southampton Township at 11:54 p.m. July 16, police reported Aug. 5. After investigating, police said they found the driver, Velez-Esquilin, to be in possession of marijuana and cocaine.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
