Sentinel police log for Aug. 5

East Pennsboro Township Police (717-732-3633)

  • Kyle Patrick King, 20, New Salem in York County, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after a domestic incident in the 200 block of York Street at 1:20 a.m. July 30. Police said a victim reported an assault and had visible injuries. King was identified as the suspect, and he was arrested and arraigned. Bail was initially set at $10,000 cash, but was reduced to $5,000 cash, which King posted.
  • Sara Lynn Miller, 21, of Enola, was charged Aug. 1 with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment in connection with a July 13 incident in the 600 block of State Street. Police said a victim reported at 9:14 p.m. that night of being struck in the head and face area, and had visible injuries. When officers went to arrest Miller, they said she brandished a knife at them. They were able to arrest her without incident. Miller was arraigned, with bail set at $5, which she was unable to post. She remains in Cumberland County Prison.
  • Chad William Flasher, 46, of Camp Hill, was charged via summons with misdemeanor retail theft after police said he entered a store on North Enola Road and stole a chainsaw valued at more than $500 on July 30. Police identified Flasher through video surveillance.
  • Antoine Williams, 39, of Philadelphia, was charged Aug. 3 with felony failure to register with State Police and failing to register an address or be photographed after an investigation into a Megan's Law violation that started on July 7. Police said Williams failed to register with Megan's Law, and police found him in Philadelphia. Williams was arrested and is being held in Dauphin County Prison.

Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)

  • Police are investigating multiple reports of vehicle entries, as well as a stolen vehicle during the overnight hours of Aug. 3 to Aug. 4. Police said a gray 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe bearing Pennsylvania registration LSG6182 was stolen in the same area as the vehicle break-ins in the 300 and 400 block of Stonehedge Lane. Police remind residents to lock their vehicles and avoid storing valuables inside of the cars. Police seek information on the incidents.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

