Sentinel police log for Aug. 5

- Police are investigating a report of shots fired in the area of High Street and Coover Avenue in Shippensburg Township at 1:51 a.m. July 25, police reported Aug. 4. Prior to police arrival, all parties fled the scene. Police seek information.
- Donnell Sanders, 32, of Roanoke, Virginia, was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, and Shaheed Hall, 30, of Irvington, New Jersey, was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and false identification to law enforcement after a traffic stop on Interstate 81 south in South Middleton Township at 1:01 a.m. Aug. 4. Police said they conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an equipment violation and determined taht two passengers were in possession of a large amount of packed heroin. Sanders and Hall were arrested and are in Cumberland County Prison on $20,000 cash bail. A third person was arrested but a criminal docket was not yet filed.
- One person was transported to UPMC Carlisle after a two-vehicle crash on Centerville Road near the I-81 south entrance ramp in Penn Township at 12:05 a.m. July 30. Police said Ross Monterroso, 33, of Chambersburg, was driving a 2012 Honda CRV north on Centerville Road when he failed to yield to oncoming traffic while turning left onto the interstate, causing a near head-on crash. The crash forced the other vehicle, a 1995 Ford Ranger, into a traffic signal and a street sign. Monterroso was transported to the hospital, and the other driver, Jason Rhoads, 48, of Newville, suffered suspected minor injuries but refused transport. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
