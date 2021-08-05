Sentinel police log for Aug. 5

Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Police are looking for information regarding a hit-and-run incident involving a black sedan in the 700 block of East Winding Hill Road at about 7:55 p.m. Aug. 3. Police said the vehicle struck a fence while headed east, and the driver did not stop to exchange information with the property owner. The striking vehicle lost a passenger side mirror and a hubcap, as well as likely sustaining damage to the front and undercarriage.
