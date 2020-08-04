Sentinel police log for Aug. 4

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Ronald Eugene Snowberger Jr., 49, of Carlisle, was charged with felony retail theft after a theft at Giant on South Spring Garden Street at 8:25 p.m. July 31. Police said Snowberger took merchandise worth $417 from the store. Employees provided a description of Snowberger to police, and they located him nearby and took him into custody. He remains in Cumberland County Prison on $500 cash bail.
- Jason McNeal, 42, of Carlisle, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after an assault at about 6:40 p.m. July 30 in the first block of Dawn Ridge Loop. Police said a woman reported being assaulted by McNeal, which resulted in physical injuries. McNeal was arrested and arraigned, and he remains in Cumberland County Prison on $10,000 cash bail.
- Angela Rohrer, 38, of Carlisle, was charged with misdemeanor defiant trespass and summary public drunkenness after a domestic report in the 1100 block of Franklin Street at 12:36 a.m. July 29. Police said they found Rohrer on the porch of a residence where she did not live. Police said she was intoxicated and did not obey commands to leave the property. She was taken into custody and later released.
- Sarah Bazzell, 37, of Carlisle, was charged with misdemeanor strangulation after a multiple-person fight at Walmart at 11:14 a.m. June 10, police reported Aug. 3. Police determined the fight was over a dog, and video footage showed Bazzell placing her arm around the neck of a man, choking him and preventing him from breathing. The charge was filed via summons on Aug. 3.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Reginald Gates, 38, of Griffin, Georgia, was charged with felony fleeing police, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and recklessly endangering another person and summary traffic offenses after an incident at 11:23 a.m. Aug. 2 on Interstate 81 south in Penn Township. Police said they initiated a traffic stop on a rental vehicle from Florida for a speeding violation, and Gates admitted to having a small amount of marijuana. During the roadside interview, police said Gates fled the traffic stop, leading police on a high-speed pursuit on I-81. After State Police at Chambersburg used a spike strip, the fleeing vehicle became disabled in Franklin County. Gates was taken into custody without incident and charged. He remains in Cumberland County Prison on $5,000 cash bail.
- Two people were injured after a two-vehicle crash on York Road at Boiling Springs Road in Monroe Township at 2:28 p.m. Aug. 2. Police said a 17-year-old girl from South Hill, Virginia, was driving a 2015 GM Acadia north on York Road when she attempted to make a left turn onto Boiling Springs Road in front of a 2016 Toyota Highlander traveling south on York Road. One of the girl's passengers, Christina Wilson, 36, of Carlisle, suffered suspected minor injuries and was seen to be West Shore EMS. The driver of the Highlander, Donna Christopher, 36, of Carlisle, suffered suspected minor injuries but was not transported to a hospital.
- One person was transported to UPMC West Shore after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 in South Middleton Township at 12:11 p.m. July 23, police reported Aug. 3. Police said Mikal James, 35, of Charlotte, North Carolina, was fleeing from law enforcement in a 2011 Honda CRV and traveling in the left lane of I-81 south when he abruptly left the left lane and went into the right lane where Paul Sheaffer, 74, of Harrisburg, was driving a 1994 Chevrolet Challenger. James came to an immediate stop, and Sheaffer's vehicle struck it from behind. James was taken into custody and charged with fleeing police, recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest, hindering apprehension, possession of a controlled substance and marijuana, and summary traffic offenses. Sheaffer suffered suspected serious injuries and was transported to the hospital.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
