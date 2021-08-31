Sentinel police log for Aug. 31

West Shore Regional Police (717-737-8734)
- Melissa Kay Doss, 54, of Lemoyne, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after a domestic incident in the first block of Crossgate Circle in Lemoyne at about 9:30 p.m. Aug. 28. Police said Doss assaulted a person, causing minor injuries. She was arrested and later posted $5,000 cash bail.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- One person was injured after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 in Middlesex Township at 3:10 p.m. Aug. 27. Police said Edwin Santiago Nieves, 37, of Harrisburg, was driving a 2008 Scion XD on I-81 north when he drove into the median to avoid crashing into a vehicle that had slowed due to heavy traffic conditions. His vehicle crossed the median and struck the rear of a tractor-trailer driven by Leofredo Agudelo, 62, of Charlotte, North Carolina, who was traveling southbound. Santiago Nieves suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center. He was cited for driving while operating privileges are suspended or revoked, according to police.
- Two people were transported to Holy Spirit Medical Center after a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in the 540 block of Carlisle Road in West Pennsboro Township at 3:18 p.m. Aug. 29. Police said William Hawver, 73, of Carlisle, was operating a 2012 Can-Am Spyder RT east on Carlisle Road when he slowed down to make a left turn into a driveway. His motorcycle was rear-ended by a 2009 Jeep Commander driven by Carla Kruis, 57, of Irvona, Pennsylvania. Both Hawver and his passenger, Joanna Kenney-Hawver, 72, of Carlisle, were wearing their helmets and were transported to the hospital for injuries of unknown severity. Kruis and her passenger were not injured. She was cited for following too closely.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.